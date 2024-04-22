Washburn Ichabods men’s basketball shored up its roster for the 2024-25 season this weekend, picking up a transfer commitment from former Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars guard Jacob Hanna.

He announced his commitment via social media on Sunday.

Hanna spent three seasons with Illinois-Springfield and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 2023-24 season was the most productive of his college career so far, with Hanna averaging 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, all while shooting 52.5% from the floor. That production earned him second-team All-GLVC honors last season, and he was also named to the conference all-defensive team each of the last two years.

For his career, he’s averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Washburn beat out high-level competition to secure Hanna’s commitment. In addition to numerous Division II programs, he also reportedly had interest from four Division I programs, including Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Bakersfield and Southern Indiana.

Hanna is a local product, a native of Wichita and a former standout at Maize High School, where he was twice an all-league selection and was named first-team all-state in Class 5A by the Wichita Eagle in 2021.

This is the third new addition for the Ichabods heading into next season. Along with Hanna, two incoming freshmen, guard Kade Cook and froward Dillon Claussen will join coach Brett Ballard and Washburn in 2024-25.

For the first time this offseason Washburn is making addition via the transfer portal, too, after several players have opted to transfer out this spring. That includes senior guard Kevin Eman, junior guards Jarmell Johnson and Bradley Lightbourne, and junior forward Emmanuel Byrd. All classes reflect their status for next season.

The Ichabods finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 19-11 overall record and a 14-8 mark in the MIAA. The 2024-25 season is expected to begin the second week of November.

