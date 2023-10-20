580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Oct. 20, 2023

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

It was a rough week for the guys last week, as nobody posted a winning record. Jake has been setting the pace but went 1-4 last week and Dan has caught up to Jake. Brendan continues to be well back of the leaders.

On to our picks for NFL Week 7 and college football Week 8:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

NFL: Packers -1.5 vs. Broncos

“This is truly a do-or-die week for the Packers. If they can’t beat this Broncos team off a bye and after their pride was bruised two weeks ago, they’re cooked. I don’t expect a pretty game from either side, but with Aaron Jones back in the fold I think Denver’s defense will be spread too thin and Green Bay will find a way to win and cover.”

NFL: Browns -3 vs. Colts

CFB: Penn State +5.5 vs. Ohio State

CFB: South Florida -1.5 vs. UConn

WC: Minnesota vs. Iowa UNDER 30.5

Brendan YTD: 14-19

Jake Lebahn

NFL: Browns -3 vs. Colts

NFL: Lions +3 vs. Ravens

CFB: Baylor +3.5 vs. Cincinnati

CFB: Rutgers -5.5 vs. Indiana

WC: Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD (Chargers vs. Chiefs)

“I have two kids, I don’t have time to look up a bunch of over-unders like you two, give me a good ol’ Anytime TD prop for Pacheco.”

(editors note: Jake did not actually say this, but can’t you imagine him saying it?)

Jake YTD: 20-13

Dan Lucero

NFL: Lions +3 vs. Ravens

NFL: Falcons vs. Buccaneers -2.5

CFB: Texas Tech -2.5 vs. BYU

CFB: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech -4.5

WC: Air Force vs. Navy UNDER 33.5

“Service Academy Unders, baby! The under is an astonishing 43-10-1 in Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy games since 2005. And with both the Zoomies and the Middies likely to be down to backup QBs, expect a lot of running, not a lot of possessions, and precious few points.”

Dan YTD: 20-13

Check out Jake, Brendan and Dan on 580 Sports Talk from 2-6 p.m. every weekday on 580 WIBW and FM 104.9.