WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Oct. 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Share
580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Oct. 20, 2023
Photo Credit 580 Sports Talk

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

It was a rough week for the guys last week, as nobody posted a winning record. Jake has been setting the pace but went 1-4 last week and Dan has caught up to Jake. Brendan continues to be well back of the leaders.

On to our picks for NFL Week 7 and college football Week 8:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

NFL: Packers -1.5 vs. Broncos

“This is truly a do-or-die week for the Packers. If they can’t beat this Broncos team off a bye and after their pride was bruised two weeks ago, they’re cooked. I don’t expect a pretty game from either side, but with Aaron Jones back in the fold I think Denver’s defense will be spread too thin and Green Bay will find a way to win and cover.”

NFL: Browns -3 vs. Colts

CFB: Penn State +5.5 vs. Ohio State

CFB: South Florida -1.5 vs. UConn

WC: Minnesota vs. Iowa UNDER 30.5

Brendan YTD: 14-19

Jake Lebahn

NFL: Browns -3 vs. Colts

NFL: Lions +3 vs. Ravens

CFB: Baylor +3.5 vs. Cincinnati

CFB: Rutgers -5.5 vs. Indiana

WC: Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD (Chargers vs. Chiefs)

“I have two kids, I don’t have time to look up a bunch of over-unders like you two, give me a good ol’ Anytime TD prop for Pacheco.”

(editors note: Jake did not actually say this, but can’t you imagine him saying it?)

Jake YTD: 20-13

Dan Lucero

NFL: Lions +3 vs. Ravens

NFL: Falcons vs. Buccaneers -2.5

CFB: Texas Tech -2.5 vs. BYU

CFB: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech -4.5

WC: Air Force vs. Navy UNDER 33.5

“Service Academy Unders, baby! The under is an astonishing 43-10-1 in Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy games since 2005. And with both the Zoomies and the Middies likely to be down to backup QBs, expect a lot of running, not a lot of possessions, and precious few points.”

Dan YTD: 20-13

Check out Jake, Brendan and Dan on 580 Sports Talk from 2-6 p.m. every weekday on 580 WIBW and FM 104.9.

You May Also Like

1

Kansas City Chiefs defeat Denver Broncos 19-8 for 16th straight head-to-head win
2

Kansas City Chiefs win fourth in a row, beat Minnesota Vikings 27-20
3

Kansas Jayhawks dismantle UCF Knights 51-22, improve to 5-1 this season
4

Kansas Jayhawks come up short in 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State Cowboys
5

Bill Self, Kansas Jayhawks talk high expectations at Big 12 Men's Basketball Tipoff