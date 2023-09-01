580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Sept. 1, 2023

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Since there aren’t any NFL games this week, we’re shrinking our selections down to just three picks apiece for now, all from college games.

Dan was our champion last year, cruising to the title with a week to spare. Brendan clocked in second, while Jake finished in the basement. But it’s a whole new season and the standings start fresh this week. Let’s get to the picks for college football Week 1:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

UTSA -1.5 vs. Houston

“I genuinely believe that UTSA is the better team here, and I don’t think the home-field advantage for the Coogs will make any difference. Give me 2023 Jeff Traylor over 2023 Dana Holgorsen on the sidelines, and I’m going to trust the evidence we saw across college football last year that banking on extremely experienced quarterbacks is almost always a smart play. Thus, I’ll side with Frank Harris and the Roadrunners.”

West Virginia vs. Penn State -20.5

Virginia vs. Tennessee UNDER 56.5

Brendan YTD: 0-0

Jake Lebahn

South Alabama vs. Tulane -6.5

North Carolina -2.5 vs. South Carolina

Blake Corum (Michigan) OVER 79.5 rush yards vs. East Carolina

Jake YTD: 0-0

Dan Lucero

West Virginia vs. Penn State -20.5

“Penn State is one of the best teams in the country. West Virginia might have the Big 12’s worst roster. I don’t think the Mountaineers can stop that Nittany Lion backfield from naming their score.”

Louisville -7.5 vs Georgia Tech

Washington State vs. Colorado State UNDER 54.5

Dan YTD: 0-0

