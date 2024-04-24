580 Sports Talk’s 2024 Mock Drafts
April 24, 2024 2:24PM CDT
It’s finally time for the 2024 NFL draft, and that means it’s time to reveal this year’s 580 Sports Talk first-round mock drafts.
Brendan, Dan and Spencer have each put together a mock draft, and by the time Thursday’s first round is over we’ll know who the most accurate draft prognosticator is. Two of the last three titles have gone to Brendan, can either of the others usurp the champ?
Take a look below for the crew’s 2024 mock drafts.
Brendan Dzwierzynski’s 2024 mock draft:
|PICK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|1 – CHI
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|2 – WAS
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|3 – NE
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|4 – AZ
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|5 – LAC
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|6 – NYG
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|7 – TEN
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|8 – ATL
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|9 – CHI
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|10 – NYJ
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|11 – MIN
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|12 – DEN
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|13 – LV
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|14 – NO
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Washington
|15 – IND
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|16 – SEA
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|17 – JAX
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Alabama
|18 – CIN
|Byron Murphy II
|IDL
|Texas
|19 – LAR
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|20 – PIT
|J.C. Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|21 – MIA
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|22 – PHI
|Cooper Dejean
|DB
|Iowa
|23 – MIN
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|24 – DAL
|Jer’Zhan Newton
|IDL
|Illinois
|25 – GB
|Graham Barton
|OL
|Duke
|26 – TB
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|27 – AZ
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|28 – BUF
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
|29 – DET
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|30 – BAL
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|31 – SF
|Mike Sanristil
|CB
|Michigan
|32 – KC
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
Dan Lucero’s 2024 mock draft:
|PICK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|1 – CHI
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|2 – WAS
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|3 – NE
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|4 – AZ
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|5 – MIN (trade)
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|6 – NYG
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|7 – TEN
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|8 – ATL
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|9 – CHI
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|10 – NYJ
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|11 – LAC (trade)
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|12 – DEN
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|13 – LV
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|14 – NO
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|15 – IND
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Alabama
|16 – SEA
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Washington
|17 – JAX
|Byron Murphy II
|IDL
|Texas
|18 – CIN
|J.C. Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|19 – LAR
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|20 – PIT
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|21 – MIA
|Jer’Zhan Newton
|IDL
|Illinois
|22 – PHI
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|23 – LAC (trade)
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|24 – KC (trade)
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|25 – GB
|Graham Barton
|OL
|Duke
|26 – TB
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|27 – AZ
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|28 – BUF
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
|29 – DET
|Cooper Dejean
|DB
|Iowa
|30 – BAL
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|31 – SF
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
|32 – DAL (trade)
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|IOL
|Oregon
Spencer DuPuis’s 2024 mock draft:
|PICK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|1 – CHI
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|2 – WAS
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|3 – NE
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|4 – AZ
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|5 – LAC
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|6 – NYG
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|7 – TEN
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|8 – MIN (trade)
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|9 – CHI
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|10 – NYJ
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|11 – ATL (trade)
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|12 – DEN
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Alabama
|13 – LV
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Washington
|14 – NO
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|15 – IND
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|16 – SEA
|Graham Barton
|OL
|Duke
|17 – JAX
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|18 – CIN
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|19 – LAR
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|20 – PIT
|J.C. Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|21 – MIA
|Byron Murphy II
|IDL
|Texas
|22 – PHI
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|23 – ATL (trade)
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|24 – DAL
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|25 – GB
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|26 – TB
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|27 – AZ
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|IOL
|Oregon
|28 – BUF
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
|29 – DET
|Jer’Zhan Newton
|IDL
|Illinois
|30 – BAL
|Cooper Dejean
|DB
|Iowa
|31 – SF
|Christian Haynes
|IOL
|UConn
|32 – KC
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas