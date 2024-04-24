580 Sports Talk’s 2024 Mock Drafts

It’s finally time for the 2024 NFL draft, and that means it’s time to reveal this year’s 580 Sports Talk first-round mock drafts.

Brendan, Dan and Spencer have each put together a mock draft, and by the time Thursday’s first round is over we’ll know who the most accurate draft prognosticator is. Two of the last three titles have gone to Brendan, can either of the others usurp the champ?

Take a look below for the crew’s 2024 mock drafts.

Brendan Dzwierzynski’s 2024 mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL 1 – CHI Caleb Williams QB USC 2 – WAS Drake Maye QB North Carolina 3 – NE Jayden Daniels QB LSU 4 – AZ Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 5 – LAC Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 6 – NYG J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 7 – TEN Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 8 – ATL Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 9 – CHI Rome Odunze WR Washington 10 – NYJ Malik Nabers WR LSU 11 – MIN Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 12 – DEN Brock Bowers TE Georgia 13 – LV Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 14 – NO Troy Fautanu OT Washington 15 – IND Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 16 – SEA Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 17 – JAX Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 18 – CIN Byron Murphy II IDL Texas 19 – LAR Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 20 – PIT J.C. Latham OT Alabama 21 – MIA Amarius Mims OT Georgia 22 – PHI Cooper Dejean DB Iowa 23 – MIN Bo Nix QB Oregon 24 – DAL Jer’Zhan Newton IDL Illinois 25 – GB Graham Barton OL Duke 26 – TB Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 27 – AZ Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 28 – BUF Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 29 – DET Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 30 – BAL Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 31 – SF Mike Sanristil CB Michigan 32 – KC Jordan Morgan OT Arizona

Dan Lucero’s 2024 mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL 1 – CHI Caleb Williams QB USC 2 – WAS Jayden Daniels QB LSU 3 – NE Drake Maye QB North Carolina 4 – AZ Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 5 – MIN (trade) J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 6 – NYG Malik Nabers WR LSU 7 – TEN Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 8 – ATL Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 9 – CHI Rome Odunze WR Washington 10 – NYJ Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 11 – LAC (trade) Brock Bowers TE Georgia 12 – DEN Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 13 – LV Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 14 – NO Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 15 – IND Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 16 – SEA Troy Fautanu OT Washington 17 – JAX Byron Murphy II IDL Texas 18 – CIN J.C. Latham OT Alabama 19 – LAR Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 20 – PIT Amarius Mims OT Georgia 21 – MIA Jer’Zhan Newton IDL Illinois 22 – PHI Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 23 – LAC (trade) Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 24 – KC (trade) Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 25 – GB Graham Barton OL Duke 26 – TB Xavier Worthy WR Texas 27 – AZ Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 28 – BUF Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 29 – DET Cooper Dejean DB Iowa 30 – BAL Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 31 – SF Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 32 – DAL (trade) Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon

Spencer DuPuis’s 2024 mock draft: