580 Sports Talk’s 2024 Mock Drafts

April 24, 2024 2:24PM CDT
NFL draft

It’s finally time for the 2024 NFL draft, and that means it’s time to reveal this year’s 580 Sports Talk first-round mock drafts.

Brendan, Dan and Spencer have each put together a mock draft, and by the time Thursday’s first round is over we’ll know who the most accurate draft prognosticator is. Two of the last three titles have gone to Brendan, can either of the others usurp the champ?

Take a look below for the crew’s 2024 mock drafts.

Brendan Dzwierzynski’s 2024 mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – CHI Caleb Williams QB USC
2 – WAS Drake Maye QB North Carolina
3 – NE Jayden Daniels QB LSU
4 – AZ Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
5 – LAC Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
6 – NYG J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
7 – TEN Olu Fashanu OT Penn State
8 – ATL Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
9 – CHI Rome Odunze WR Washington
10 – NYJ Malik Nabers WR LSU
11 – MIN Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
12 – DEN Brock Bowers TE Georgia
13 – LV Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State
14 – NO Troy Fautanu OT Washington
15 – IND Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
16 – SEA Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
17 – JAX Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
18 – CIN Byron Murphy II IDL Texas
19 – LAR Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
20 – PIT J.C. Latham OT Alabama
21 – MIA Amarius Mims OT Georgia
22 – PHI Cooper Dejean DB Iowa
23 – MIN Bo Nix QB Oregon
24 – DAL Jer’Zhan Newton IDL Illinois
25 – GB Graham Barton OL Duke
26 – TB Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
27 – AZ Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
28 – BUF Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
29 – DET Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
30 – BAL Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma
31 – SF Mike Sanristil CB Michigan
32 – KC Jordan Morgan OT Arizona

Dan Lucero’s 2024 mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – CHI Caleb Williams QB USC
2 – WAS Jayden Daniels QB LSU
3 – NE  Drake Maye QB North Carolina
4 – AZ Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
5 – MIN (trade) J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
6 – NYG Malik Nabers WR LSU
7 – TEN Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
8 – ATL Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
9 – CHI Rome Odunze WR Washington
10 – NYJ Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State
11 – LAC (trade) Brock Bowers TE Georgia
12 – DEN Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
13 – LV Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
14 – NO Olu Fashanu OT Penn State
15 – IND Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
16 – SEA Troy Fautanu OT Washington
17 – JAX Byron Murphy II IDL Texas
18 – CIN J.C. Latham OT Alabama
19 – LAR Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
20 – PIT Amarius Mims OT Georgia
21 – MIA Jer’Zhan Newton IDL Illinois
22 – PHI Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
23 – LAC (trade) Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
24 – KC (trade) Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
25 – GB Graham Barton OL Duke
26 – TB Xavier Worthy WR Texas
27 – AZ Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
28 – BUF Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
29 – DET Cooper Dejean DB Iowa
30 – BAL Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma
31 – SF Jordan Morgan OT Arizona
32 – DAL (trade) Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon

Spencer DuPuis’s 2024 mock draft:

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
1 – CHI Caleb Williams QB USC
2 – WAS Jayden Daniels QB LSU
3 – NE Drake Maye QB North Carolina
4 – AZ Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
5 – LAC Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State
6 – NYG Malik Nabers WR LSU
7 – TEN Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
8 – MIN (trade) J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
9 – CHI Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
10 – NYJ Olu Fashanu OT Penn State
11 – ATL (trade) Rome Odunze WR Washington
12 – DEN Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
13 – LV Troy Fautanu OT Washington
14 – NO Amarius Mims OT Georgia
15 – IND Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
16 – SEA Graham Barton OL Duke
17 – JAX Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA
18 – CIN Brock Bowers TE Georgia
19 – LAR Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
20 – PIT J.C. Latham OT Alabama
21 – MIA Byron Murphy II IDL Texas
22 – PHI Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
23 – ATL (trade) Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
24 – DAL Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma
25 – GB Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
26 – TB Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
27 – AZ Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon
28 – BUF Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
29 – DET Jer’Zhan Newton IDL Illinois
30 – BAL Cooper Dejean DB Iowa
31 – SF Christian Haynes IOL UConn
32 – KC Xavier Worthy WR Texas

