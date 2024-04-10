Chiefs officially re-sign Mike Danna

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back defensive end Mike Danna, agreeing to a new multi-year deal with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Danna’s new three-year contract was initially reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and was made official by the team this week.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with DE Mike Danna on a three-year deal, source says. Another piece of Kansas City’s defensive front stays put. pic.twitter.com/smpBBx7RG5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 5, 2024

Ian Rapoport, also of NFL Network, was the first to report the terms of the new deal. It’s worth $24 million total over three years with $13 million guaranteed.

“It’s a blessing,” Danna said Tuesday. “I’m very grateful and very fortunate to be a part of this organization again.”

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 after playing at both Michigan and Central Michigan collegiately, Danna has been a solid, rotational contributor for the Chiefs. Last season, he tallied career highs with 6.5 sacks and 50 tackles while playing 74% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps in 16 starts. For his career, Danna has racked up 17 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

“I prioritized winning, the family I’ve built here, my brotherhood,” Danna said regarding his choice to return to the Chiefs. “I look forward to going to work every day, and when you’ve got that feeling you don’t really want to let it go.”

Danna is the fourth defensive lineman the Chiefs have signed to a new contract this offseason. Kansas City agreed to a record-setting extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones in early March, and has also given new one-year deals to veterans Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton, who have played their entire careers with the Chiefs since 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Bringing Danna back is also an insurance policy for defensive end Charles Omenihu, who could miss the start of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens.

