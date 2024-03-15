Chiefs reportedly signing Hollywood Brown to 1-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have found some veteran wide receiver help for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their offense.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs are signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract, with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reporting that the contract is worth $7 million with a maximum value of $11 million.

Blessed Beyond Measures… ChiefsKingdom Let’s Rock 🚨🚀 pic.twitter.com/uHGhDzhf8S — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 15, 2024

Next season will be Brown’s sixth in the NFL, with the former Oklahoma Sooner spending his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the Arizona Cardinals acquired him for a first-round pick prior to the 2022 campaign. Last season, his second with the Cardinals, he posted 51 receptions for a career-low 574 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career, Brown has 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns.

New Chiefs WR Marquise Brown has been a solid zone-beater throughout the course of his career and specializes in intermediate in-breaking routes. Full #ReceptionPerception profile:https://t.co/tUp7KDKaAk pic.twitter.com/WiGAiawvY3 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 15, 2024

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions for the second year in a row, but their most recent title came with arguably one of the league’s weakest wide receiver corps.

Rookie Rashee Rice led all Kansas City receivers with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, more than double the production of any other Chiefs wide receiver (tight end Travis Kelce was the team’s overall leader in receptions and yards).

Kansas City still has several of those players under contract entering 2024, but after disappointing years for Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, plus the release of veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling late last month, this move fills one of the Chiefs’ biggest offseason needs.

At the very least, he's an upgrade on MVS and can do some of the Hardman/Toney gadget work. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 15, 2024

With Brown reportedly on board, this is the third new player addition in free agency for the Chiefs. They also signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract earlier this week and signed punter Matt Araiza earlier this offseason.

Brown’s signing also caps off a busy day for Kansas City, which also reportedly agreed to new one-year deals with a pair of returning free agent defensive linemen, Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi.