Chiefs reportedly signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Carson Wentz is reportedly joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report posted on Twitter/X Monday night that the Chiefs and the veteran passer have agreed to a one-year deal, bringing the former second-overall pick to Kansas City to back up Patrick Mahomes.

#Chiefs signed Carson Wentz as backup 1-year deal, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2024

Wentz signed with the Los Angeles Rams following Week 8 last season after going unsigned through training camp and the first half of the 2023 campaign. He only saw action in two games, but led the Rams to a Week 18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in his first start since Week 16 of 2022, completing 17-of-24 passes for 163 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

“I think his immediate ability to be able to grasp a lot of different things has been really impressive,” Rams coach Sean McVay said shortly after signing Wentz. “He’s got a body of work and a resume that kind of speaks for itself.”

The Philadelphia Eagles used the second pick of the 2016 NFL draft on Wentz and he played like an MVP candidate early in his career, but famously missed the Eagles’ 2017 championship run due to injury while Nick Foles led Philadelphia to its first-ever Super Bowl title. He still finished that season third in MVP voting and was voted second-team All-Pro.

Wentz spent the first five seasons of his career with the Eagles, then was the full-time start for one year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and played eight games with seven starts in 2022 for the Washington Commanders.

He likely replaces Blaine Gabbert, who was Mahomes’ backup last season, playing in two games and starting a Week 18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Gabbert is still a free agent.

The first day of the Chiefs’ offseason program is Apriul 15, while Phase 1 of voluntary workouts will begin on May 20. Phase 2 will follow with a May 28 start date, with Phase 3 beginning on June 4. Mandatory Minicamp will run from June 11-13.

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 2-6 on 580 WIBW.