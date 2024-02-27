Despite Giving Up Big Lead, K-State Beats West Virginia 94-90 in Overtime

Kansas State holds on to beat West Virginia in overtime, despite giving up a 25-point lead as K-State now has the NCAA Record for most consecutive overtime wins in a season with seven.

Tylor Perry led all scorers with a season-high 29 points, Cam Carter scored 19 points as the Wildcats knocked off the Mountaineers 94-90 in overtime at Bramlage Coliseum Monday night

The Wildcats had a 48 to 26 lead at halftime as they outshot the Mountaineers 50% to 33% from the field and 57.9% to 16.7% from beyond the arc. The second half was a different story though as WVU outshot K-State 50% to 33% from the field and 69.2% to 27.3% from beyond the arc as they were outscored 53 to 31 in the second half. The teams settled it in overtime and the extra session seems to always go the Wildcats way, well seven straight times now, an NCAA record for most consecutive overtime wins in a season.

Perry’s season high 29 points came along with 6 rebounds as he went 9 of 10 at the free throw line, Carter also the same 9 of 10 shooting night from the charity stripe with his 19 point output. He also pulled down eight rebounds. Arthur Kaluma poured in 13 points and reserve big men Will McNair and David N’Guessan came off the bench to score 13 and 8 points, respectively. N’Guessan also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The win improved the Wildcats to 17-11 overall and 7-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers fell to 9-18 overall and 4-11 in the league. K-State will travel to take on Cincinnati Saturday at 6pm.