Eastern Kansas Farmers Eligible For Conservation Program

Farmers in 34 Kansas counties are eligible to take part in a multi-state conservation project spearheaded by Iowa Soybeans. Field representative Amanda Shetler is with the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund.

Shetler says major food companies including Cargill and Coca-Cola buy the carbon credits, providing farmers on average $34 per enrolled acre. She adds that farmers who join the program receive technical assistance on improving their fields.

Amanda Shetler of the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund notes that eligible farmers can receive one-year contracts and renew them for up to nine more years. Details about the program are available on the fund’s website.

Eligible Kansas Counties: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey. Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Morris, Nemeha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Washington, Woodson, Wyandotte