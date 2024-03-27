Hunter Dickinson named consensus 2nd-team All-America

Kansas Jayhawks senior center Hunter Dickinson has been named a consensus second-team All-American, as announced by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Dickinson was arguably KU’s best player in his first (and possibly only) year with the program, averaging 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, becoming the only Big 12 player to average a double-double this season. He was also named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection.

This is the second time Dickinson has been a consensus second-team All-American; he also earned the honor as a freshman in 2021 while playing for the Michigan Wolverines. According to KU Athletics, he’s the second player in NCAA history to be a consensus All-American at two different schools.

Kansas has now had a consensus All-America honoree three seasons in a row, including Jalen Wilson in 2023 and Ochai Agbaji in 2022, and Dickinson is the 17th of the Bill Self era.

Along with Dickinson, the rest of the consensus second-team All-Americans include Kyle Filipowski from Duke, DaRon Holmes II from Dayton, Tyler Kolek from Marquette and Mark Sears from Alabama.

The first-team consensus All-America picks are R.J. Davis from North Carolina, Zach Edey from Purdue, Dalton Knecht from Tennessee, Tristen Newton from UConn and Jamal Shead from Houston.

Dickinson has another year of eligibility remaining and can return to KU, though he hasn’t publicly announced whether or not he’ll use his Covid year yet. He left the door open for a return in the 2024-25 season, but also expressed gratitude for the experience playing under Self and with the Jayhawks program following KU’s season-ending loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA tournament.

“I feel I’ve got a good timeline,” Dickinson said. “Now that the season is over I’ll probably take some time off and relax a little bit, make a decision when I’m ready.”