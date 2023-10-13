The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the Denver Broncos to a historic degree in recent memory. Thursday night was the latest chapter in the lopsided rivalry, with the Chiefs beating the Broncos 19-8, the 16th straight meeting that Kansas City has won.

While the Chiefs offense continues to work through some early season growing pains, their defense is still playing like one of the best in the NFL. Kansas City recorded three takeaways on Thursday night, sacked Denver quarterback Russell Wilson four times and held the Broncos to just 197 total yards of offense, their lowest single-game total since Week 16 of 2021.

“Our defense was incredible tonight, as they have been,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I think at halftime they had 39 yards or so passing, and that’s quite a feat.”

Kansas City’s defense is now allowing just 13.5 points per game to opposing offenses this year and haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any game (the Detroit Lions scored 21 total points in Week 1, but seven came courtesy of their defense).

The Chiefs didn’t score much in the win but they didn’t have to. In fact, they had enough points to win after their first touchdown, a pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Kadarius Toney with 3:06 to go in the second quarter, which made the game 10-0 at that point. That was the Chiefs’ only touchdown of the game, with their other 12 points coming courtesy of a 4-for-4 night on field goals by kicker Harrison Butker.

“Butker was phenomenal,” Reid said. “He [never] ceases to amaze me with his kicking, he’s so reliable. He does a great job with that.”

Mahomes finished the game 30-of-40 passing for 306 yards with the one touchdown and an interception. That’s his highest yardage total this season, narrowly edging out his 305 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars back in Week 2. Tight end Travis Kelce was his favorite target on Thursday, catching nine passes for 124 yards, the latter of which is a new season high. Kelce was questionable before the game after injuring his ankle last week in Minnesota.

Denver’s 197 total yards included just 95 yards from Wilson, his fewest in a game since Dec. 2018 and the third fewest in a single game in his career.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "Luckily for us, our defense is great, so we can go through these growing pains." Says he wants to help make it easier on the defense and can see the talent on offense — KC has a sense of urgency to get things figured out — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) October 13, 2023

The Chiefs have dominated the head-to-head series with the Broncos to a degree few teams have ever matched. With Thursday’s win, they now have the third-longest winning streak in NFL history against a single opponent, four away from tying the all-time record of 20 straight by the Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s.

This was the first of three straight divisional games for Kansas City, a stretch that includes two matchups with Denver. After the “mini bye” following Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers, then they’ll face the Broncos again on Oct. 29. Next weekend’s home tilt against the Chargers is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

