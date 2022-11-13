The Kansas City Chiefs improved their winning streak to three games on Sunday with a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the first team this season to beat the Jags by more than one score.

The win also improved the Chiefs’ record to 7-2 this season, which is good enough for sole possession of first place in the AFC standings thanks to the Buffalo Bills’ upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Sunday’s contest didn’t start well for Kansas City, with a miscue on the opening kickoff. Jacksonville executed a surprise onside kick and recovered it. Then, after the Chiefs finally got the ball for their first possession, they turned it over on a fumble by Isiah Pacheco.

However, neither of those miscues led to Jaguars points, and the Chiefs would settle in as the first quarter wound down.

By the break, Kansas City had taken firm control and led 20-7, although another lost fumble gave Jacksonville a chance to score just before the break. That opportunity was squandered with a missed field goal.

The Chiefs never quite pulled away from the Jaguars but did just enough in the second half to keep their Floridian opponents at bay, including tacking on touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce right before the end of the third quarter.

Mahomes posted another gaudy statistical performance in this week’s win, completing 26-of-25 passes for 331 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. During the Chiefs’ three-game winning streak, Mahomes is averaging 400 yards passing and 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.

He spread the wealth to a glut of different receivers on Sunday, with nine different players catching passes and six recording multiple receptions. Leading the way was Kelce, who caught six balls for 81 yards and the aforementioned score.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had something like a coming-out party in his second game in a Chiefs uniform. The recent acquisition from the Giants recorded four receptions for 57 yards and the first touchdown of his career.

Touchdown Chiefs, and it’s the first one for Kadarius Toney! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1vHEjH7afY — Sports on 580 WIBW (@SportsOn580) November 13, 2022

“He’s a smart kid,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in regard to Toney. “He does pick it up easy, although he’s willing to spend time at it, too.”

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Noah Gray also hauled in touchdowns in the win.

A similar comment about spreading the wealth can be attributed to Kansas City’s defense this week, a unit that saw five different players combine to make five sacks of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That includes 1.5 sacks for defensive tackle Chris Jones, who’s compiled five over the last four weeks.

Lawrence finished the game 29-of-40 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will hit the road next weekend for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

