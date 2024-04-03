The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing back one of their own veterans to provide running back depth for next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are bringing back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for another season. It’s reportedly a one-year contract, but financial terms haven’t been disclosed.

Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2020, No. 32 overall, and has played in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LVIII this past season. He was inactive for the 2022 playoffs on Kansas City’s run to Super Bowl LVII.

Despite setting a new career high for games played with 15, last season was the least productive of Edwards-Helaire’s four-year career. He rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown last season, tacking on 17 receptions for another 188 yards and a second score through the air. For his career, he’s tallied 441 carries for 1,845 and 12 rushing touchdowns with another seven receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs declined Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year rookie-contract option prior to last season.

Reports of this signing came shortly after multiple outlets reported that free agent running back J.K. Dobbins visited the Chiefs on Tuesday. According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Dobbins’ visit was “productive for both parties, perhaps a partnership that could happen later this offseason.”

This is also the second running back the Chiefs have signed in the last week. Kansas City made waves when it signed Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit late last month. His contract reportedly includes guaranteed money and a signing bonus.

Isiah Pacheco is set to return to the Chiefs’ starting running back role next season, but even with the new (and returning) additions Kansas City could still look for additional depth after not re-signing veteran Jerick McKinnon, who remains a free agent.

