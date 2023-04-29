The Kansas City Chiefs opened their third day of the 2023 NFL draft by trading up for the third round in a row, jumping 15 spots to select Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner with the 119th-overall pick.

The Chiefs sent the 134th-overall pick in the fourth round and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Minnesota Vikings to get No. 119.

Chamarri Conner is a versatile defensive back, played both corner and safety at Virginia Tech. The other huge upside — played 802 special teams snaps in college. I'll bet Dave Toub is the happiest guy in the building right now. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) April 29, 2023

Conner was a five-year player at Virginia Tech and ranks 10th in program history in total tackles. He racked up four interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his college career, and in 2021 he was named an All-ACC honorable mention.

The Chiefs have found plenty of contributors in the defensive backfield on Day 3 of the draft during general manager Brett Veach’s tenure. Last year, Kansas City took three defensive backs on Day 3, including spending a fourth-round selection on cornerback Joshua Williams. L’Jarius Sneed, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, was also drafted in the fourth round in 2020. Conner, like Sneed, has experience playing both cornerback and safety.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network gave Conner a fifth-round grade and said that his ideal role is a “Hybrid slot safety.”

“Conner’s ability to play multiple spots in the secondary including from the slot and in the box gives him appeal as a subpackage player at the next level,” Marino wrote.

This pick is also likely going to help out Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, as Conner played over 800 special teams snaps with the Hokies.

Chiefs area scout says DB Chamarri Conner is versatile to play corner and safety, adds Conner is a safety. As for spectial teams, scout says the expectation is Conner will also immediately contribute as a four-phase player on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 29, 2023

This is Kansas City’s second pick of a defensive player so far in this year’s draft after using their first rounder on K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The Chiefs still have four picks remaining on Day 3 of the draft, including No. 166 in the fifth round, two picks at Nos. 178 and 194 in the sixth round, then No. 250 overall in the seventh round.