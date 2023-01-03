The Kansas City Royals traded first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, officially moving on from the five-year veteran after designating him for assignment in late December.

In exchange, Kansas City is receiving cash considerations from Baltimore.

We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 3, 2023

O’Hearn designated for assignment to make room of the 40-man roster for free-agent signing Jordan Lyles back on Dec. 28.

He saw his role with Kansas City diminish in 2022, playing in just 67 games and making only 28 starts. He hit .239 with an OPS of .611 last season, hitting just one home run and tallying 16 RBI.

Earlier this offseason, the Royals and O’Hearn agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract to avoid arbitration.

This is the latest move in what’s been a quiet offseason for Kansas City at the major league level. Along with this trade, the only other notable moves the Royals have made include signing Lyles and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.