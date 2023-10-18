WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

Lewis Toyota High School Athlete of the Week – Oct. 18, 2023

October 18, 2023 2:42PM CDT
Lewis Toyota Athletes of the Week

580 WIBW and Lewis Toyota are proud to celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes with our weekly Athletes of the Week honors.

Every week, we talk with standout high school athletes in Topeka who have made their names known through their contributions on the field, the court or wherever they compete. 580 WIBW and 580 Sports Talk thank Lewis Toyota for their continued support of high school athletes in Topeka.

Our featured athletes this week are Lauren Sandstrom and Emily Sheetz from Hayden tennis, the 4A state doubles champions for the second consecutive year. Lauren, a senior, and Emily, a junior, have now won state medals three years in a row and state titles each of the last two years. We spoke with Lauren and Emily about what they’ll remember about this year’s run, what they’ve learned from each other during their tennis careers and what their respective athletic futures will look like, plus more.

Click here to listen to our interview with Lauren Sandstrom and Emily Sheetz of Hayden tennis

