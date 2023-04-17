Mock draft season is fully upon us, and every Monday leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft our Brendan Dzwierzynski will round up NFL mock drafts from around the internet and let you know who the experts, analysts and fans think the Kansas City Chiefs will select this year.

Next week is draft week and the mocks keep pouring in, and this week it’s our turn to get into the fun.

The entire Sports on 580 crew, including yours truly, Dan Lucero, Jake Lebahn and Fulton Caster have all put together three-round Chiefs mock drafts for this week, assembled thanks to the tremendous mock draft simulator at NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. The only rule was that we all had to make picks through three rounds, with any trades or any other scenarios we wanted being fair game.

You can find each mock draft below, including recaps and breakdowns on each of our picks.

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Brendan: Going in to this exercise, I was looking to move up into the mid 20s for the right value. That never showed up, but an incredible deal for a trade down from No. 31 did. I moved back one spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers, essentially sacrificing a fifth-year option for three picks in the 2024 draft. That was an easy move since no can’t-miss options were left on the board. I grabbed Harrison to fill the Chiefs’ right tackle need right off the rip, then went with the very athletic Isaiah Foskey to fit the rotational EDGE need. Plenty of analysts, writers and others like Auburn’s Derick Hall to the Chiefs in the second round, but I prefer Foskey’s size. Finally, I love Marvin Mims as a player and a prospect but didn’t want to do the exact same thing as most of the office did, so I strongly considered Jonathan Mingo form Ole Miss here. In the end, Mims is tantalizing to pass up at No. 95.

Dan Lucero

Dan: At No. 31 overall, we were able to fill maybe the most urgent positional need on the roster with Harrison, who could start on Day 1 at right tackle opposite Jawaan Taylor. I am delighted that an EDGE the caliber of Derick Hall fell to us at the end of round two, his size and power make him a great addition to that position group. And, we were happy to use one of our additional fourth-round picks to move up in the draft for Marvin Mims, whose after-the-catch abilities give him the chance to be productive right away. Any one or all three of these three players could be starting games for us by the end of the 2023 season.

Jake Lebahn

Jake: This draft gets me fits for all three big issues for the Chiefs. Dawand Jones can play tackle right away. Hall is an EDGE who is just big enough to play for Spags. Marvin Mims should be a much higher pick than No. 89, to get him there is a steal. Two of the three are slam dunks with Jones and Mims. Hall is good enough, would have liked to get a more impactful guy at that spot but this is a solid draft for KC.

Fulton Caster

Fulton: The Chiefs have made a lot of moves to shore up the wide receiver room in free agency, but they still could use a bona fide pass catcher in the draft. Kincaid is the single best receiving tight end on the board and given his size and his athleticism he would create a formidable one-two punch alongside Travis Kelce. Hall would be a bit smaller than a standard Steve Spagnuolo defensive end, but he has all the other physical traits that Spags prefers, plus the knack to both defend the run and rush the passer. Ika is a large prospect on the interior who shows incredible balance and quickness for his frame.He played inside all throughout his college career and was able to eat up space and showed flashes of pass rush ability. As the Chiefs continue to shuffle the defensive line and look to add bodies, Ika fits in well as someone who could line up right next to Chris Jones and eat up space that would free Jones for more clean matchups.