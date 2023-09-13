NASDA Elects Arthur of Oklahoma as President

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Annual Meeting today, NASDA members elected the next cohort of officers for 2023-2024. Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur will serve as NASDA’s 2023-2024 President and will host the 2024 NASDA Annual Meeting on Sept. 22-25, 2024.

“The opportunity to serve NASDA as President is incredibly humbling and certainly an honor, and I appreciate the support of my fellow ag Commissioners in this new role,” Arthur said. “Agriculture looks different all across the United States, but I look forward to working together to cultivate common ground as we help producers feed, fuel, and clothe the world. NASDA members will remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen and promote agriculture in this country, and I am excited to continue this work with my colleagues.”

Also elected to NASDA’s Board of Directors are Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (Vice President), Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (Second Vice President) and Washington State Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (Secretary-Treasurer). Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto will serve as NASDA’s Past President and Indiana Director of Agriculture Don Lamb will serve in the At-Large position. Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hulburt, Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Joe Guthrie, Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Utah Commissioner of Agriculture Craig Buttars will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern and Western representatives respectively.

Following her election, Secretary Arthur appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:

Marketing and International Trade Committee

Chair: New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball (Newly appointed)

Vice Chair: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee

Chair: Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (Continuing)

Vice Chair: New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (Continuing)

Animal Agriculture Committee

Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Continuing)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee

Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (New position)

Vice Chair: Idaho Director of Agriculture Chanel Tewalt (Newly appointed)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee

Chair: West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt (New position)

Vice Chair: Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts (Newly appointed)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee

Chair: California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (Newly appointed)

Source: National Association of State Departments of Agriculture