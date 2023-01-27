WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

Rep. Davids Will Return To House Agriculture Committee

January 27, 2023 1:46PM CST
Share
Rep. Davids Will Return To House Agriculture Committee

Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids is among 20 Democrats named Friday to the House Agriculture Committee by Ranking Member David Scott.  Davids had first been appointed last June to fill an opening while Democrats had control of the House. Her appointment coincided with her primarily suburban Kansas City district being redrawn to include three rural counties, following the shift of the northern half of Wyandotte County into the Second District. In a social media post, Davids calls it an honor to represent all parts of the Third District and to bring their voices to Washington as work begins on a new Farm Bill.

Davids’ return means that half of the Kansas house delegation will continue to serve on the committee, with Republican Tracey Mann of the First District named last week by chairman GT Thompson.

Democrats on the Agriculture Committee include Illinois’ Nikki Budzinski, Jonathan Jackson, and Eric Sorenson, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Texas’ Greg Casar and Jasmine Crockett. An additional three positions will be filled at a later date.

You May Also Like

1

#2 Kansas Jayhawks hang on late to defeat #14 Iowa State Cyclones 62-60
2

Alley-Oop Lifts #13 K-State Over #2 Kansas In Overtime Thriller
3

Kansas Jayhawks suffer second-worst loss ever at Allen Fieldhouse, fall to TCU Horned Frogs
4

#11 Kansas State Wildcats suffer first Big 12 loss vs. #17 TCU 82-68
5

Kansas State Wildcats come up short against Iowa State Cyclones 80-76