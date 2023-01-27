Rep. Davids Will Return To House Agriculture Committee

Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids is among 20 Democrats named Friday to the House Agriculture Committee by Ranking Member David Scott. Davids had first been appointed last June to fill an opening while Democrats had control of the House. Her appointment coincided with her primarily suburban Kansas City district being redrawn to include three rural counties, following the shift of the northern half of Wyandotte County into the Second District. In a social media post, Davids calls it an honor to represent all parts of the Third District and to bring their voices to Washington as work begins on a new Farm Bill.

It’s an honor to rejoin the @HouseAgDems and participate in the 2023 Farm Bill. I look forward to bringing the voices of Kansans to Washington and working across the aisle to pass this critical legislation! pic.twitter.com/medsnD1aeQ — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 27, 2023

Davids’ return means that half of the Kansas house delegation will continue to serve on the committee, with Republican Tracey Mann of the First District named last week by chairman GT Thompson.

Democrats on the Agriculture Committee include Illinois’ Nikki Budzinski, Jonathan Jackson, and Eric Sorenson, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Texas’ Greg Casar and Jasmine Crockett. An additional three positions will be filled at a later date.