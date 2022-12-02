Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Dec. 2, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Three of the four members of the squad are coming off of winning weeks, including Dan, who’s now a full four games up in the standings. Fulton dropped into a tie in second place with Brendan after the latter’s 3-0 week, while Jake has fallen a few games back of the pack.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 13 and championship week in college football:

Fulton Caster:

Chiefs -2.5 vs. Bengals

“Patrick Mahomes has never lost three in a row to a single team in his NFL career. That doesn’t change this week.”

Dolphins vs. 49ers UNDER 46.5

Utah vs. USC -2.5

Fulton YTD: 18-18

Brendan Dzwierzynski

LSU vs. Georgia -17.5

“I understand that’s a lot of points and I imagine LSU is hyper focused on bouncing back after last week’s embarrassment. But Georgia is playing a different sport than everyone else this year, and I think it cruises to the top seed in the Playoff this weekend.”

Utah +2.5 vs. USC

Packers vs. Bears OVER 44.5

Brendan YTD: 18-18

Jake Lebahn

Chiefs -2.5 vs. Bengals

“This one is personal for the Chiefs, and 2.5 is a good line for K.C. to win by a field goal.”

Broncos vs. Ravens UNDER 39.5

Utah vs. USC -2.5

Jake YTD: 15-20-1

Dan Lucero

Purdue vs. Michigan -16.5

“Last year, after an emotional win over Ohio State, many expected a Michigan letdown in the B1G title game against Iowa. The Wolverines won that game 42-3. This Purdue team isn’t as good as that Iowa team. Blowout incoming.”

Utah vs. USC -2.5

Broncos vs. Ravens UNDER 39.5

Editor’s note: This is the sixth straight week Dan has picked the Broncos’ under.

Dan YTD: 22-14

