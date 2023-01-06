Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Jan. 6, 2023

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

With one week left in the NFL season, we’ve already determined our champion!

Dan claims the title for 2022, holding on to a four-game lead with just three games left to pick. There’s still drama in the middle of the pack with Brendan and Fulton almost neck and neck for second and third place, with Jake looking to finish the season strong at the bottom of the ladder.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 18:

Fulton Caster:

Browns vs. Steelers -2.5

“At this point, I’ve learned Mike Tomlin simply doesn’t finish a season with a losing record.”

Titans vs. Jaguars -6.5

Jets vs. Dolphins UNDER 37.5

Fulton YTD: 25-26

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Browns vs. Steelers -2.5

“I’ve found myself rooting hard for the Steelers and Mike Tomlin to make it to the playoffs, but I don’t think it’ll take much of a supernatural force to get them over the line versus the Browns this week.”

Titans vs. Jaguars -6.5

Ravens vs. Bengals -11

Brendan YTD: 26-25

Jake Lebahn

Chargers +3 vs. Broncos

Browns +2.5 vs. Steelers

Panthers vs. Saints UNDER 42.5

Jake YTD: 22-27-1

Dan Lucero

Chargers vs. Broncos UNDER 39.5

“One more time, Broncos Unders – Let’s Ride!”

Vikings -7.5 vs. Bears

Browns vs. Steelers -2.5

Dan YTD: 30-21

