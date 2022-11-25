Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Nov. 25, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

We’re running out of time for this season and we’re starting to see some separation at the top of the table. Dan increased his lead over Fulton with last week’s results, meanwhile, Brendan and Jake both need to make up some ground in a hurry to get back in the mix.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 12 and college football Week 13:

Fulton Caster:

New Mexico vs. Colorado State UNDER 35.5

“Neither team has scored more than 17 points in almost two months.”

N.C. State vs. North Carolina -5.5

Raiders vs. Seahawks -3.5

Fulton YTD: 17-16

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Louisville vs. Kentucky UNDER 43.5

“In 11 games this season, Kentucky has gone under a staggering 10 times, while Louisville has hit seven unders so far. Sometimes things go wild in rivalry games, but I’ll ride the trends this week.”

Michigan +7.5 vs. Ohio State

Packers vs. Eagles -6.5

Brendan YTD: 15-18

Jake Lebahn

Arkansas -3.5 vs. Missouri

“Woo Pig Sooie.”

Ravens -3.5 vs. Jaguars

Iowa State vs. TCU UNDER 47.5

Jake YTD: 15-17-1

Dan Lucero

Broncos vs. Panthers UNDER 36.5

“Broncos unders are the gift that keeps on giving.”

Editor’s note: This is the fifth straight week Dan has picked the Broncos’ under.

Ravens -3.5 vs. Jaguars

Washington -1.5 vs. Washington State

Dan YTD: 20-13

Check out Jake and Fulton every weekday from noon-3 on Mic’d Up, followed by Brendan and Dan on 580 Sports Talk from 3-6 on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9.