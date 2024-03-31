The Washburn Ichabods picked up a series win over the Rogers State Hillcats this weekend after cruising to a 15-7 win in the series finale.

With the win, Washburn improved to 18-14 overall this season and 12-8 in MIAA play. Rogers State is now 17-14 overall with a 9-11 mark in conference play.

The Ichabods fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning Saturday, but their offense broke out and blew out the Hillcats starting in the bottom of the frame. The first four Washburn batters of the game all scored, headlined by a two-run home run by junior shortstop Jett Buck. That was the first of three home runs for Washburn in the series finale, with senior catcher Otto Jones and junior right fielder Payton McHarg going back to back in the sixth inning.

For McHarg, that was his Division II-best 17th home run of the season and it was just one highlight in a massive weekend. Over three games, McHarg reached base 16 times in 17 plate appearances, hitting three home runs, a double and a pair singles, he was walked four times and was hit by five pitches.

Junior pitcher Chase Torkelson picked up the win on Sunday, improving to 4-0 this season. He allowed five runs in five innings, striking out six and walking four in the victory.

Thursday’s win, a 12-2 affair that last just eight innings, started similarly to Saturday’s finale. Rogers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Washburn took the lead back by the end of the inning and never gave it back. Junior pitcher Caden Bressler allowed just those two runs on three hits in six innings of work.

The only Rogers State win in the series game in a 4-1 game on Friday afternoon, a game that saw Washburn take the lead first before the Hillcats shut it down for the rest of the game. Senior designated hitter Ike Book knocked in the only Ichabods run in the loss, while junior pitcher Cooper Carlgren started and took no decision, giving up just one run in 5.1 innings. Sophomore Griffin Huiatt took the loss on Saturday.

Washburn will hit the road all next week, starting with a single game in Kansas City, Missouri against the Rockhurst Hawks, then a three-game set in Wichita next weekend against the Newman Jets.