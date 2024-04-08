Washburn Ichabods softball continued its hot streak this past weekend, sweeping a pair of doubleheaders against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers and Fort Hays State Tigers, including three shutouts. That’s now an 11-game winning streak for the 24th-ranked Ichabods, who sit in fourth place in the MIAA standings with a 15-5 conference record.

Thursday’s first game was a blowout victory for Washburn, an 8-0 win in just five innings. Sophomore starting pitcher Sadie Walker allowed just three hits while going the distance. The Ichabods did the lion’s share of their damage in a seven-run third inning, which featured 11 batters at the plate.

Senior pitcher Jaycee Ginter dominated the Thursday nightcap, a 3-0 victory for Washburn. She went six innings and allowed just three hits and struck out four, with Walker finishing off the seventh inning for her third save this year. Ginter also knocked in a pair of runs at the plate while freshman catcher Madi Moore tacked on another RBI.

The highest-scoring game of the weekend was Saturday’s opener, a 13-6 win for the Ichabods. Even with the Tigers tagging Walker for six runs, the Ichabods scored in the first six innings of the game to keep the game at arm’s length. Junior first baseman Kaylee Wagner hit her second home run of the season in that win, tying her career high.

Game 2 on Saturday saw Ginter shut down the Tigers, allowing just two hits in a 2-0 shutout victory. Junior infielder Alexis Tanguma recorded the game’s only RBI in the third inning, while one of FHSU’s three errors in the game led to Washburn’s other run.

The Ichabods will be back home at Gahnstrom Field on Friday and Saturday this weekend for doubleheaders against the Pittsburg State Gorillas and Missouri Southern Lions, respectively. Friday’s games will begin at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., while the Saturday games will start at noon and 2:00 p.m.