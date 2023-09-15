580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Sept. 15, 2023

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Great weeks for both Jake and Dan have those two atop the leaderboard, while Brendan struggled mightily with the first full slate of the year.

On to our picks for NFL Week 2 and college football Week 3:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

NFL: Bears vs. Buccaneers -2.5

“I watched every single snap the Bears played last week, and while I know that Buccaneers aren’t exactly world beaters, Chicago looked terrible and had the body language to match. I’ll take the home favorites here, who at least looked like they wanted to be there last weekend in a close road win.”

NFL: Commanders +3.5 vs. Broncos

CFB: Colorado State vs. Colorado -23.5

CFB: Kansas -27.5 vs. Nevada

WC: Jets vs. Cowboys UNDER 38.5

Brendan YTD: 2-6

Jake Lebahn

NFL: Chiefs -3.5 vs. Jaguars

NFL: Chargers -3 vs. Titans

CFB: Kansas State -3.5 vs. Missouri

CFB: Penn State -14.5 vs. Illinois

WC: Chiefs team total OVER 27.5

Jake YTD: 5-3

Dan Lucero

NFL: Raiders vs. Bills -8.5

NFL: Giants -4.5 vs. Cardinals

CFB: San Jose State vs. Toledo -7.5

CFB: Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati -14.5

WC: Commanders vs. Broncos UNDER 39.5

“Broncos under – LET’S RIDE! Even in the first game of the ballyhooed Sean Payton era, the Broncos offense still stuck on 16 like a bad blackjack hand. The ‘Manders have a D-line capable of wreaking havoc and are quarterbacked by Sam Howell, two factors that lend themselves to low scoring in the Mile High City.”

Dan YTD: 5-3

Check out Jake, Brendan and Dan on 580 Sports Talk from 2-6 p.m. every weekday on 580 WIBW and FM 104.9.