580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Sept. 22, 2023

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Jake remains in the lead and is now the only competitor with an above .500 record. Dan went just 1-4 last week and is two games back, while Brendan remains in the basement after going 2-3 last week.

On to our picks for NFL Week 3 and college football Week 4:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

NFL: Bills vs. Commanders +6.5

NFL: Cowboys -12.5 vs. Cardinals

CFB: Colorado vs. Oregon -21.5

CFB: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame +3.5

“I don’t have a lot of faith in Ohio State right now, and while I don’t love this Notre Dame team, I do feel better about the team with the far better quarterback, especially at home.”

WC: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt UNDER 49.5

Brendan YTD: 4-9

Jake Lebahn

NFL: Panthers vs. Seahawks -5.5

NFL: Steelers +1.5 vs. Raiders

CFB: Florida State -1.5 vs. Clemson

CFB: North Carolina -7.5 vs. Pitt

WC: Justin Jefferson OVER 100.5 receiving yards (Chargers vs. Vikings)

Jake YTD: 8-5

Dan Lucero

NFL: Saints vs. Packers -1.5

NFL: Bills -6.5 vs. Commanders

CFB: Oregon State vs. Washington State +3

“The PAC-2 Championship Game on the Palouse should be one of the most entertaining games on an absolute banger of a college football Saturday. Give me Cam Ward and the high-flying Wazzu offense to not only cover three, but beat the Beavs outright. I don’t think there’s enough respect being given to the Cougs right now.”

CFB: Iowa +14.5 vs. Penn State

WC: Patriots vs. Jets UNDER 36.5

Dan YTD: 6-7

