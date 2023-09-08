580 Sports Talk’s Weekly Football Picks: Sept. 8, 2023

Every week during the college football and NFL seasons, then 580 Sports Talk team will make five picks for games at both levels. Usually, everyone will pick a pair of NFL games, a pair of college games and will make a wild card pick.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

We’re already in the thick of college football action, and finally we have NFL picks to make, too! Jake‘s hopes of erasing last year’s last place finish are off to a good start after a 2-1 week, but Brendan and Dan are only one game back.

On to our picks for NFL Week 1 and college football Week 2:

Brendan Dzwierzynski

NFL: Packers +1.5 vs. Bears

NFL: Cowboys vs. Giants +3.5

CFB: UTEP -1.5 vs. Northwestern

“UTEP hasn’t been especially encouraging in its first two games, a loss to a first-year FBS team and a two-score FCS win. But Northwestern could be abominable this year, and it sure looked the part last week. There’s no home-field advantage in Evanston, and I’ll pick against the Wildcats until they prove they can compete at a high level.”

CFB: Stanford +29.5 vs. USC

WC: Texas vs. Alabama UNDER 53.5

Brendan YTD: 1-2

Jake Lebahn

NFL: Jaguars -4.5 vs. Colts

NFL: 49ers -2.5 vs. Steelers

CFB: Utah -7.5 vs. Baylor

CFB: Ole Miss vs. Tulane +6.5

WC: Justin Jefferson (MIN) OVER 89 receiving yards vs. Buccaneers

“I might bet this every single game.”

Jake YTD: 2-1

Dan Lucero

NFL: Jaguars -4.5 vs. Colts

NFL: 49ers vs. Steelers +2.5

CFB: Nebraska vs. Colorado -2.5

“Did you see that show Coach Prime put on last Saturday? Coach Prime is going to have the best quarterback and the best player in a lot of matchups this season, including this one against serial losers Nebraska. Folsom Field will be rocking like it hasn’t in years for the home debut of Coach Prime and I can’t wait to watch Coach Prime take it to the Huskers. Coach Prime Coach Prime. Coach Prime. (Am I qualified to work for the Fox network now?)”

CFB: UCF vs. Boise State +3.5

WC: Wisconsin vs. Washington State UNDER 58.5

Dan YTD: 1-2

