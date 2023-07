Jake Lebahn of ‘Mic’d Up’ and Dan Lucero of ‘580 Sports Talk’ are in Arlington, Texas for this year’s Big 12 Football Media Days. The Kansas contingent met with the media on Radio Row on Day 1, and Jake and Dan spoke with four Jayhawk standouts plus the team’s head coach. Click the links below to listen to the interviews.

Head Coach Lance Leipold

DB Kenny Logan Jr.

QB Jalen Daniels

LB Rich Miller

RB Devin Neal