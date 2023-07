Big 12 Football Media Days 2023 wrapped up on Thursday in Arlington, Texas, and the Kansas State Wildcats were well-represented.

Jake Lebahn of ‘Mic’d Up’ and Dan Lucero of ‘580 Sports Talk’ were at AT&T Stadium to speak with the K-State players, head coach Chris Klieman, and athletics director Gene Taylor. Click the links below to listen to each interview.

Athletic director Gene Taylor

Head coach Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

Safety Kobe Savage

LB Daniel Green

Guard Cooper Beebe