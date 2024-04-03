The Kansas State Wildcats landed their first transfer portal addition of the year on Wednesday afternoon, receiving the commitment of Michigan Wolverines point guard Dug McDaniel.

After visiting Manhattan this week, McDaniel made his commitment official on Instagram Wednesday.

Michigan transfer guard Dug McDaniel has committed to Kansas State, per his IG. https://t.co/fGgdscpAFs pic.twitter.com/vt4pqlDPks — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

He will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Michigan.

As a sophomore, McDaniel averaged 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, finishing ninth in the Big Ten in scoring and seventh in assists. He scored 33 points twice against high-major competition, including overtime losses to the Oregon Ducks and Florida Gators.

For his career, he’s posted an assist to turnover ratio of better than 2:1, a welcomed sight for a K-State program that finished 339th in the nation in turnover margin.

McDaniel is rated by 247Sports as the 16th-best player in the transfer portal this year, while The Athletic has him ranked 20th.

Last season, McDaniel was suspended for six games in conference play, all on the road, while he was allowed to dress for every home game in that stretch. Then-Michigan coach Juwan Howard said at the time the suspension was “an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete,” though any specific academic issues were not publicly revealed.

That’s now two newcomers who have committed to coach Jerome Tang and K-State for the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats also have a commitment from four-star guard David Castillo, who committed to the program last April.

K-State has several remaining openings for next season due to graduation and players entering the poral. Senior guard Cam Carter entered the transfer portal shortly after the season and has already committed to the LSU Tigers, while junior center Jerrell Colbert and sophomore guard Dorian Finister have also recently announced plans to transfer.

For more coverage of the Kansas State Wildcats, check out 580 Sports Talk weekday afternoons from 2-6 on 580 WIBW.