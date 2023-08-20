The Kansas City Chiefs had little trouble with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, cruising to a 38-10 win in their second preseason game of the year.

Saturday’s game opened slowly for the Chiefs with the starting offense being forced to punt on its first two drives. The final drive with quarterback Patrick Mahomes was more typical of the reigning Super Bowl champions, however, with Kansas City assembling a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive in the waning seconds of the first quarter.

In one quarter of action, Mahomes went 10-of-15 for 105 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Watson.

All four Chiefs quarterbacks played again this weekend, though unlike last week’s exhibition against the New Orleans Saints it was Shane Buechele who came in immediately after Mahomes, followed by veteran Blaine Gabbert entering after halftime. Buechele was a perfect 10-of-10 passing for 105 yards, while Gabbert completed 7-of-8 passes for 120 yards and two scores.

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice was the game’s leading receiver with eight catches for 96 yards. He was one of just three Chiefs to record multiple receptions in the win, also including wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and tight end Matt Bushman.

With running back Isiah Pacheco still not playing as he returns from offseason surgery, Clyde Edwards-Helaire started in the backfield again this week and had six total touches for 18 yards from scrimmage. In a battle for what could be one of Kansas City’s final roster spots, running backs La’Michal Perine and Deneric Prince each had six carries this weekend. Perine racked up 41 yards, while Prince had just 20 yards on the ground but also scored a touchdown.

.@BGShaneBuechele has a message for the Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/FGDvODXzzJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2023

Long-time backup quarterback Colt McCoy got the start for the Cardinals, completing 5-of-8 passes for just 25 yards. He is Arizona’s presumed starter with Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL last season. Fifth-round pick Clayton Tune saw a majority of the action at quarterback for the Cardinals, going 12-of-24 for 133 yards.

The Chiefs have one more preseason game coming up next week, their lone home exhibition when they host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 26. After that, it will be just 12 days until their season opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.