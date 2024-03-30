The 24th-ranked Washburn Ichabods swept their doubleheader against the Missouri Western Griffons on Saturday, including a no-hitter by sophomore Sadie Walker in the opener.

Washburn has now won seven games in a row and is 30-10 overall this season with an 11-5 record in the MIAA.

Walker, a Holton native, dominated for the full seven innings in the Ichabods’ 1-0 Game 1 victory on Saturday, striking out 10 Griffons on only 82 pitches while allowing just two base runners: one on a hit by pitch and one due to a throwing error. Walker is now 17-5 in the circle on the season.

Missouri Western pitcher Sydney Rader has a great start in her own right, allowing just four hits and two walks in six innings, but a sacrifice fly from Washburn junior center fielder Ellington Hogle to score sophomore left fielder Erin Boles in the third inning was the only run the Ichabods needed.

In the second game of the day, senior pitcher Jaycee Ginter tossed a gem of her own for Washburn, surrendering just three hits and a walk while striking out 12 in another shutout victory, 2-0. The two-time All-America honoree improved her record to 14-5 this season with the victory.

Just like in the first game of the day, Washburn only needed one inning to score all the runs it would need. Freshman catcher Madi Moore plated sophomore pinch runner Gracie Gallagher with a fourth-inning single, then moments later it was Boles singling in freshman pinch runner Zoe Quinn for the final run of the game.

With a pair of losses in the doubleheader, Missouri Western is now 20-12 overall this season with a 6-6 mark in MIAA competition.

Next up for the Ichabods is a trip west for a pair of doubleheaders next weekend. Washburn will play two against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Friday, April 5, before a pair of games against the Fort Hays State Tigers one day later. Both doubleheaders will start at noon central time.