The Kansas State Wildcats cruised to victory in the final game over their overseas exhibition trip, blowing out Sharjah 112-72.

K-State dominated nearly every statistical category in the win and led by as many as 51 points over the select team from the United Arab Emirates. Coach Jerome Tang’s group shot more efficiently from the field, more than doubled their opponents’ rebounding total and had four fewer turnovers.

All 10 players on the trip played for the Wildcats and five of them scored in double figures. That includes a game-high 33 points off the bench for North Texas transfer Tylor Perry. He shot 12-of-15 for the game and 9-of-11 from three-point range, adding four rebounds and a pair of steals. In Kansas State’s three-game exhibition tour, Perry led the program with 22.7 points per game.

“Tylor is the best shooter in America,” Tang said. “He’s going to shoot at a high clip all season long. He makes big shots. And you know, the great thing for us is that he’s very efficient, so I’m excited about what he did.”

Cam Carter reached double figures for the third game in a row with his highest scoring total of the trip, scoring 20 points on 7-of-14 from the floor. The others Wildcats who cracked double digits in scoring were Nae’Qwan Tomlin with 15 points, Jerrell Colbert with 12 and freshman Dai Dai Ames with 11.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 53% from the floor and 48% from three-point range. Sharjah, meanwhile, shot 40% both overall and from beyond the arc. Dequan Jones led Sharjah in scoring, tying the game high with 33 points in the losing effort.

With the win on Thursday, K-State finishes its international trip with a 2-1 record, including a win in its first game against the Israel Select before dropping the middle contest against Team Mexico.

Kansas State will spend a couple more days in the United Arab Emirates as part of their 12-day tour before returning to Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 20. While their entire nonconference schedule hasn’t been released yet, the Wildcats will begin their regular season on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans.