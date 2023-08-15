The Kansas State Wildcats picked up a hard-fought win in their overseas exhibition contest Tuesday, beating an Israel Select team 94-87.

K-State actually trailed Israel Select 84-81 in the late stages of the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats ripped off a 13-3 run over the final 2:31 of game time to seal the victory. This was the program’s first international exhibition since visiting Switzerland in 2016.

Five Wildcats scored in double figures in the scrimmage win, led by newcomer Arthur Kaluma. The Creighton transfer had a team-high 23 points. Fellow incoming transfer Tylor Perry, formerly of North Texas, as well as returning starter Cam Carter had 17 points apiece. Carter also tacked on 10 rebounds to finish off a double-double performance.

Freshman R.J. Jones scored 13 points in the winning effort, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin added another 10.

Leading the way for Israel Select was Ryan Turell, who had a game-high 32 points in the loss. Turell plays professionally for the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League, and he was the first Orthodox Jewish player ever taken in the G League draft back in 2022. Two other players reached double figures in scoring for Israel Select: Clarke Rosenberg had 18 points, while Alon Drucker scored 12.

This was the second game in as many days for the Israel Select team, which played the Arizona Wildcats on Monday. Arizona is on the same 10-day trip across Israel and the United Arab Emirates that K-State is on, and won Monday’s game 124-77.

K-State hasn’t publicly announced another game scheduled for their trip, but an earlier press release said the Wildcats could play as many as three games while overseas. Potential opponents also haven’t been announced.

Currently, coach Jerome Tang and the Wildcats is scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi later in the trip before returning to Manhattan on Aug. 20. Further information about Kansas State’s trip and potential opponents will be updated by the K-State athletics website.