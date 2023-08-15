The Kansas State Wildcats have found the veteran guard that coach Jerome Tang has been looking for in the transfer portal.

Ques Glover, formerly of the Samford Bulldogs and Florida Gators, committed to K-State this week, the program’s third transfer addition this offseason.

Glover was named to the All-SoCon team each of the last two seasons, receiving a second-team nod last season and a first-team honor in 2021-22. In 19 games last season, Glover averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting career bests from the floor and from three-point range, making 48% and 37.8% of his attempts, respectively. He played sparingly off the bench in his two seasons at Florida, transferring after the 2020-21 campaign.

While he already transferred once, Glover is using a graduate transfer to join the Wildcats, thus he’s still immediately eligible. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

This isn’t his Glover’s first commitment this year, as he originally announced that he was transferring to join the BYU Cougars on May 3. However, he re-entered the transfer portal earlier this month over what BYU coach Mark Pope described as an NIL issue.

#BYU coach Mark Pope on the sudden departure of Ques Glover to the portal.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/NVMhcRxv7P — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 11, 2023

“I was super sad about it,” Pope said regarding Glover’s second transfer of the year, going on to describe him as a “beautiful young man” who was a perfect fit for BYU.

Instead, he joins a K-State program that has been searching for more backcourt experience throughout the summer. That included pursuits of two former West Virginia Mountaineers, Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague. Toussaint is transferring to join the Texas Tech Red Raiders, while Wague is one of the newest players for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the addition of Glover, the Wildcats have one remaining scholarship open for 2023-24. Tang and his staff have already added two high-profile transfers this year, Tylor Perry from North Texas and Arthur Kaluma, formerly of Creighton.